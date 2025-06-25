American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after buying an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

