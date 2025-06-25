JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $210.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

