Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

