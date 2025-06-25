Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

