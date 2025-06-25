Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 3,139 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

