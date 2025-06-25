Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.