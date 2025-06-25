iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,537,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.