Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.90. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 5,257 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.16.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City Ih stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City Ih ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

