Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Up 34.6% – Here’s What Happened

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) was up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 419,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 41,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.75.
Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.
