S&P Global Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

S&P Global has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $523.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&P Global stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

