Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Gray Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.