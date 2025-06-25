Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Acquires New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 1,611.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $186.19 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.50.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

