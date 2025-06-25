Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Declares Dividend of $1.56

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5558 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 5.1% increase from Mytilineos’s previous dividend of $1.48.
Mytilineos Stock Up 2.8%
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTHY opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Mytilineos has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $58.00.
About Mytilineos
