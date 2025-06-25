Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Declares Dividend of $1.56

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5558 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 5.1% increase from Mytilineos’s previous dividend of $1.48.

Mytilineos Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTHY opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Mytilineos has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $58.00.

About Mytilineos

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

