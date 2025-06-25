MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $7,812,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

