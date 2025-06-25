Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. China Renaissance lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

