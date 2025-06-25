GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALG stock opened at $217.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.07 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

