Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,761 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,400,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

