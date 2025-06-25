Ledyard National Bank Acquires 1,461 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.79. The stock has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

