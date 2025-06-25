Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 550,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 111,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Stock Down 11.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

