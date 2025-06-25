Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

