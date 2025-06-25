Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.44 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

