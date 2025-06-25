Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1%

KMB opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $134.82. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.