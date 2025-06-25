Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

