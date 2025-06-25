Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 18,667 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 208.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $6,636,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after acquiring an additional 931,801 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

