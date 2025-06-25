iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 83,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 15,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.