E&G Advisors LP Has $340,000 Stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total transaction of $3,028,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares in the company, valued at $366,152,327.28. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,716.87. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $485.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.73 and its 200 day moving average is $398.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.45 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $494.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

