Defense Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

BigBear.ai, Citigroup, Rocket Lab, RTX, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and maintain weapons systems, military vehicles, aerospace platforms, and security technologies for national defense. These firms typically derive a large portion of revenue from government contracts, making their performance sensitive to defense budgets and geopolitical developments. Investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to the defense industry’s steady demand and strategic importance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 147,452,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,955,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,472,731. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 14,505,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,889,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,425. The firm has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $200.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,791. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.93.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,710. The company has a market capitalization of $265.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded down $12.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.18. The stock had a trading volume of 703,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,737. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.62. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

