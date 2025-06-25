Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.3%

C opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

