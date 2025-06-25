Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 122,747 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -253.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

