Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 442.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 703.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.0%

UMB Financial stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

