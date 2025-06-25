BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.02. BGSF has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BGSF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BGSF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

