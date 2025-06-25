Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 447,424 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $170,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

