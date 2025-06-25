Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.9%

XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

