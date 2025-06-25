Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AVTR opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.