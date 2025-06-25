Steph & Co. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

