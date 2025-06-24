Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 120.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $913,833.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,329,257.50. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,793 shares of company stock valued at $60,812,794. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $310.46 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $312.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,194.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.