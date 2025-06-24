T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $257.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.95. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

