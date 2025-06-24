LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,435 shares in the company, valued at $673,803.90. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,928,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 784,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

