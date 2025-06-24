Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.86.
Several research firms have recently commented on SCR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources
Insider Activity at Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Trading Down 2.3%
TSE:SCR opened at C$30.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55.
Strathcona Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.