Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:SCR opened at C$30.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

