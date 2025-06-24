Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nordea Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nordea Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nordea Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Nordea Bank stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. Nordea Bank has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

