Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

