Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys 90 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.4% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

