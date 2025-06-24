Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,716 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

PayPal last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

