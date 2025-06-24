Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at HC Wainwright

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 433.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,519,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,690,647 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,841 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26,172.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.