LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,046.49. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,190,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

