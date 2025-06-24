LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,046.49. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,190,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDP
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.