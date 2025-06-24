JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.97. The company has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

