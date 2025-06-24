Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 431 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.