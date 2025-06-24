Head to Head Contrast: Everybody Loves Languages (LMDCF) & Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -17, suggesting that its stock price is 1,800% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everybody Loves Languages’ peers have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Everybody Loves Languages alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everybody Loves Languages 21.03% 17.94% 14.81% Everybody Loves Languages Competitors 4.83% 8.32% 5.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million $310,000.00 1.60 Everybody Loves Languages Competitors $877.83 million $69.18 million 17.04

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everybody Loves Languages’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Everybody Loves Languages. Everybody Loves Languages is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

45.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everybody Loves Languages peers beat Everybody Loves Languages on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Everybody Loves Languages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Everybody Loves Languages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everybody Loves Languages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.