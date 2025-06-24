Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 120,041 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.