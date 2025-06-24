Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

